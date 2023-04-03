We all know our pets pretty well, but when they're not feeling well, they can't tell us how bad it is.
So how do you know if they need to see a doctor? An app can help.
It's Pet First Aid by none other than the American Red Cross. It answers most questions pet owners may run into, such as information about breathing problems, bloating, collapse, and allergic reactions.
In addition, the app shows you what is normal for dogs and cats, such as heart rate, temperature, and how to determine if the pet is dehydrated. It also contains emergency information and how-to videos for giving a pet CPR, as well as the best way to give them medication and other tips.
It has a Pet Amber Alert that'll alert neighbors to be on the lookout for your lost pet.
Ahead of time, enter details about your pet and your vet to make emergency calls faster. The app also helps you find pet-friendly hotels when you travel. There's just a ton of information in the app.
It's free for iPhone and Android devices.