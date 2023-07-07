Amazon Prime Day has historically been the best time to purchase electronics and tech gadgets. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically better for buying toys, household goods, and clothes.
That said, some of those lightning deals on electronics are easy to miss unless you plan ahead.
Go ahead and search for items you're looking for and put them in your Amazon cart or on a wishlist. If they go on sale in a lightning deal, the Amazon app will notify you either through a text, or an Echo device. In the Amazon app, go to settings and notifications to add push alerts for items you've got in your cart or wishlist.
If you're shopping on a computer, check prices using the website camelcamelcamel.com. This site is good at showing the price history of items. Find the item on Amazon then copy and paste the address into the camelcamelcamel search bar. A JBL Bluetooth speaker is $150 on Prime Day. By checking camelcamelcamel, I see the same speaker was just $120 on Black Friday. So, the price may drop again later this year.
The website has a Chrome extension too, but you'll need to sign up for an account that gives the website access to your wishlists through your Amazon account.
On a smartphone, the app Keepa shows a lot of information on Amazon products and prices, including a price history. The Kindle Paperwhite bundle is on sale for $162. But last Cyber Monday, it was $155.
Prime Day isn't always the best time of year to buy certain items, and if you're shopping for Christmas, there isn't a reason to purchase in July. If you plan ahead and look back at what the items sold for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday you may save more money.