Here's the post. "Yesssss. It works. OMG." It goes on to claim you can regain friends in your news feed and get rid of ads, by copying and pasting the post to your page or profile.
You've run across it, haven't you? Everyone has and it pops up every now and then.
Does it really work? OMG? Short answer: No.
Nothing you do on Facebook is going to remove ads from the newsfeed. That's how Facebook earns revenue.
As far as regaining friends in your newsfeed, that won't happen by copying and pasting someone else's post. It just doesn't work that way.
To see all of your friends as they post, go to Facebook's menu and tap "feeds." Then tap "Friends" to see the most recent posts. You'll need to do this regularly because Facebook will return it seeing posts you might be interested in. Or, tap "Favorites" and add and remove friends. Those favorites will show up higher in your feed. You can only add 30 friends to your favorites.
The post is an annoying hoax at best. At worst, it can be used by scammers. Here's how: Scammers can, and do, search Facebook for specific keywords. In this example, they can search all of Facebook for the word "yesssss" with six s's. They'll see who re-posted the hoax.
Then, they can leave comments. A series of advertisements for scammers who can, according to the post, help get your information or account back, for a fee of course.
The other way scammers can use these posts is by searching the keywords and targeting the people who share them. They figure those Facebook users are gullible and could fall for other scams and clone their profiles.
Remember, young people believe everything they see on TikTok. Grown-ups believe everything they see on Facebook.