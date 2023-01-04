There was no CES in 2021 and last year only about 45,000 people were there; it was primarily remote. This year over 100,000 people are expected, and when the doors open on Thursday we really don't know what to expect.
It takes weeks for companies to set up in the Las Vegas Civic Center with 3,200 exhibitors. If you want to see the latest in tech and inventions, this is the place.
"This is my 17th CES," said CES spokesperson Allison Fried.
"Is there anything in particular that stands out?" I asked her.
"The thing to me that has changed in the 17 years is that every company is a technology company these days," she said.
Fried tells me that will be even more evident this year.
"We have the latest in digital health, therapeutics, and remote monitoring. We've got the building blocks of the metaverse, you name it, it's going to be here," Fried said.
One of the more interesting things this year is the metaverse.
"Everyone is still trying to figure out what that is and what it means, and I can't wait for you to talk to all of the companies on the show floor this year to figure out where we're going with the metaverse. It's going to be a wild ride."
The exhibition hall doesn't open until Thursday. Up until then, I've been invited to several events where we can see and touch some of the inventions from small companies around the world. We'll have that coverage for the rest of the week.