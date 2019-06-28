What The Tech

What the Tech? Prime Day competition

By:
  • Jamey Tucker

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 09:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:26 AM EDT

What the Tech? Prime Day competition

Last July, Amazon Prime members purchased over 100 million items in a 36-hour period. It
wasn't Black Friday or Cyber Monday ... it was a Tuesday in July.

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year and now Target, Walmart and Ebay are joining the party.

Amazon Prime Day shoppers are going crazy for some of the early Prime Day deals that pop up
on the screen. But come July 15 and 16, computers and smartphones will be dialed into live
deals that are equal to, if not better than, the deals found on Black Friday.

How big is Prime Day now? Brands are waiting to launch new products and since Amazon
charges a premium to have a brands products listed as a Prime Day deal, the discounts are
almost always pretty good.

This year, Walmart announced it will also have a big online sale starting July 15. It promises
discounts on electronics, home fashion and toys. Just like Amazon, Walmart has already teased
some deals. Walmart also says it'll do two-day free shipping on orders over $35.

Target announced its having Deal Days starting July 15th, with competitive pricing on most
everything on sale at Amazon.

Last year, Target's one-day sale in July was highest single day of traffic and sales of 2018. Target will also do free two-day shipping on orders $35 and up. No membership required.

And eBay promises to have some big deals too on July 15. Ebay's calling it a "Crash Sale." Why? If you remember, Amazon crashed last year during first few hours of Prime Day.

Some customers, when they tried to buy something, got an error message that something had gone
wrong. Many of those orders were lost and customers missed out on some of the best deals.

