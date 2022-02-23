Cloning a Facebook profile is both easy and lucrative for the bad guys. There's hardly any work involved, and some of us make it even easier for them.
If you do any of these things, your Facebook profile is vulnerable. If you've accepted friend requests from people you don't know, they can see your friends lists, posts, photos, phone number, and anything else you make public on Facebook.
But did you know friend requests you've turned down can also see your information too. Go to your friends list and from the More tab, choose followers. All of those people are folks who've sent you a friend request that you denied. They can not only see everything you post publicly, they get updates when you post. See someone you don't know. Block them. Facebook makes you do it one at a time.
Usernames and passwords can be stolen if you've used Facebook to sign up for apps and websites. Go to Settings, then "Apps and Websites". Facebook now removes those third parties from seeing your information if you haven't used them for 90 days. But it's not always accurate.
If you see something you don't remember or don't use, remove it.
Make posts viewable only to your friends or friends of friends. Otherwise, anyone can see what you post, even if they're not on Facebook.
What should you do if your Facebook profile has been cloned? Report it to your Facebook. If you see strangers leaving comments, report them to Facebook as fake accounts.
See where you're logged into Facebook. You'll find this in Settings. If you see a sign-in and you've never logged into Facebook there, log out of it and change your passwords. And if you haven't done it in a while, use Facebook's privacy checkup to review your settings.
I went over quite a bit, if you missed something or want to find out more, check out my blog.