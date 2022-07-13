No one looks forward to Prime Day more than crooks.
In a recent survey, 64% of Americans said they'd had at least 1 package stolen from their doorstep in the last 12 months. Most of the time, the packages stolen come from Amazon.
You've seen videos of porch pirates captured by doorbells and security cameras. Police say over the next few days the crooks will follow delivery trucks, wait until the driver moves on, and snag the package in a matter of seconds.
What should you do if you catch a thief red-handed on video? File a police report and show them the video. Post the video to social media, or to a neighborhood or community Facebook page.
You can take proactive steps too. When you place an order with Amazon, Prime members can choose a date when someone will be home.
Amazon Key Delivery works with Ring security cameras and a My Q remote-controlled garage door opener. Choosing Amazon Key delivery allows the delivery driver to remotely open the garage door, place the package inside, and close the door behind them.
Look for delivery updates in the Amazon app, showing exactly where your package is before it's delivered.
You can also choose an Amazon locker for delivery. Go to Amazon.com/ulp. It'll show Amazon locker locations in your area which you can add to your address book. To pick up the packages, you'll scan a QR code to open the locker.
Amazon covers most thefts according to its A to Z guarantee, but if the item is shipped and sold by a third-party seller, you may be out of luck, but contact that seller directly.