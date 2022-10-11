Even if you haven't had a package stolen, the odds are good that someone in your small circle of friends has had a delivery snatched from their doorstep. Police tell me the bad guys are known to follow delivery trucks through neighborhoods, wait until a driver drops something off, run to the porch, steal the item, and are gone as fast as they drove there.
But it's a crime you can help prevent.
It starts when you place your order. If you're ordering something for Christmas, there isn't a rush. An order of three smaller items on Amazon gives me the option to be delivered later in the week and on the weekend. If I choose this, Amazon gives me $2.25 in digital credit that I can use to purchase digital music, movies, Kindle books, and Prime movie rentals.
To keep purchases from sitting on your doorstep, you can have packages delivered to your work address, if allowed. Or, to an Amazon locker. These are located at some businesses. You'll get a code when the item is delivered, and scan it at the locker when you get there to pick it up.
Amazon's in-home delivery is available at many addresses. You'll need a garage door opener and a camera. When the delivery driver arrives, they'll open the garage, place the item inside and then close the door behind them.
Track the item with your phone. You'll often be notified when the delivery truck is a few minutes away so you can call a neighbor to pick it up.
If you catch a thief on a security camera, share it on social media and with the police. If you have something stolen, contact Amazon. Its A-Z guarantee covers the theft of most items. But, if the order is shipped and sold by a third-party seller, you're probably out of luck.