It's someone's backyard swimming pool. No one is home now, but when they go for a swim, anyone in the world can watch them. And they have no idea. If you have any cameras around your house, you might be being watched right now.
There are websites with links to thousands of unsecured web cameras around the world. Livestreams of someone's backyard, or from someone's security camera at the front door. Or of someone's bedroom. All live 24 hours a day, captured by the homeowner's private security cameras.
Security cameras from the big brands have lots of security to prevent this. Cheap foreign knockoff cameras do not.
But even those secure big brand cameras are susceptible to peeping toms unless you take a few steps to protect yourself. Cameras come with passwords and log-ins and if you haven't changed it right out of the box, someone who knows what they're doing can find the login credentials and log in.
The Wi-Fi routers those cameras are connected to are a bigger risk. They have default user names and passwords. Often it's "admin" and "Password." Those default logins are easily found with an internet search.
We've all seen scary videos of strangers talking to children through security cameras. It happens, and for a hacker who knows what they're doing, it's pretty easy if you haven't changed usernames and passwords.
Check your routers. Download the app and change the login credentials that it came with. And every few months, unplug the router for about 10 seconds and plug it back in. This will install any security updates and will likely speed things up for all of the devices connected to it.