Everyone knows why passwords are the first defense against hackers. Yet, most Americans make the same mistake, using the same bad password for everything. A new survey by TechRadar and OnePulse shows that over 60% of Americans admit to using the same password for multiple accounts.
The bottom line is if a hacker manages to get that one password, they can hack into every account that uses it.
Check if your password has been stolen: Go to "HaveIBeenPwned.com" and enter your email. If it's been seen through a data breach, your password has been seen as well. Click on passwords to check.
If you use Google Chrome or Firefox browser, you can see the passwords you've used to sign in. Go to myaccount.google.com> Security and password manager. Click on any account shown and this eye will reveal the password. If it's the same password for something else, change it.
In Firefox, go to settings and search passwords which shows all of the passwords stored in Firefox. Each entry will show if the account has been breached.
Remembering unique passwords for all of our accounts is impossible. Consider using a password manager, or at the very least, use 2-factor authentication for your important accounts.