It wasn't that long ago that a majority of people were scared to shop online for fear they'd be hacked. Today people think nothing of connecting a credit card and buying something on a computer or a phone. But there are risks. Scammers are out there hoping someone makes a mistake.
Online crooks use a variety of tactics to trick you into handing over your credit card information. They'll use ads on social media imitating the websites of reputable companies.
Don't trust ads that offer insane prices at popular retailers. Their websites look identical to the real thing.
Check the web address. If it ends in something other than dot com, it's probably fake.
Shopping on public WiFi is risky. We're warned when we log on that those networks are unsecured, but a sale's a sale, right? Cybercriminals who know what they're doing can intercept usernames, passwords, and even credit card numbers without you knowing it. When shopping in public, use your cellular provider's network instead of public WiFi. If you're using a laptop, turn on your phone's personal hotspot and connect to it.
Use a VPN or virtual private network when you shop with a credit card online. Ignore the free apps; those aren't always safe.
And this one is super important: do not use a debit card when shopping online. Debit cards are connected directly to your bank account. If the number is stolen, you may not get your money back. Use a credit card or Paypal that will protect your purchase.
And this is important: review your bank and credit card bank statements.