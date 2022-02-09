QR codes are literally showing up everywhere. You may have never even wondered if they're safe to use.
The FBI is warning everyone that they've found incidents of cyber-criminals creating QR codes that send the victim to malicious websites, stealing login information. For example, if someone scans a code, thinking they're being sent to a site where they can pay for a meal, the website they get is actually set up by the criminal. If the victim enters their bank or credit card information, it gets sent to the bad guys who can log into their accounts.
How easy is it to create a malicious QR code? As simple as this: entering the website into a QR code generator and printing it out. I created a QR code to my blog in under 10 seconds.
The FBI says it has found incidents where cyber criminals print out their malicious QR codes onto a sticker, and then place that sticker over the real QR code in restaurants and businesses. A simple Google search reveals step-by-step information on how to do it.
To protect yourself, the FBI suggests never entering sensitive information into a website after scanning a QR code. Make sure the QR code your scanning isn't printed on a sticker.
When scanning a QR code, check the URL to make sure it's taking you to the correct website. You can do this by looking at the web address before clicking. Do not download a free QR code scanning app. You should use the camera app on your phone.
Chances may be slim you'll run across a malicious QR code but it's a possibility. Better to be safe than sorry.