Online shopping shattered records this year, primarily due to COVID-19 and being unable to shop in stores. Now, people have a lot of cardboard boxes lying around the house. Before you toss them, you can use them to get rid of old electronics and other items around the house and maybe earn a few dollars.
Amazon offers several options to recycle old electronics you may have replaced with new ones this year. It's called Amazon Second Chance. You can recycle, trade, and sell old electronics through Amazon and get free shipping to get rid of them. You can earn Amazon gift cards by trading in almost any small electronic device such as smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and video games and accessories.
I found that you can trade in last year's PS4 in good working condition and get $155 in Amazon gift cards. An old, first-generation Amazon Kindle Fire tablet I bought 5 years ago is still worth $5 even though it doesn't hold a charge or turn on. You're asked a few questions about the condition before receiving a trade-in offer. Once you accept it, you simply print out a shipping label and leave it for UPS or take it to a UPS pickup location. Your trade-in value appears instantly on your Amazon account. For most non-working electronics you can send them off to Amazon using a free shipping label and the retailer says it will dispose of them in an environmentally responsible way.
You can also recycle laptops, DVD and CD players, chargers, and cables at many Best Buy and Staples stores. You might get a trade-in offer. If the items are recycled, you will receive a tax deduction letter. For larger items such as televisions, you might want to do an online search at www.earth911.com for nearby recycling centers.
Another option is to use the leftover shipping boxes to donate unwanted items to charity. Give Back Box works with charities across the country, taking donations from people of household items and clothing. When you visit the website you are asked to either choose your charity or let the organization choose one for you. If Give Back Box chooses the charity you can print out a free shipping label, box up the items and drop it off at a UPS Store. The items will be delivered to one of those charities. Give Back Box is also taking donations of old Legos that will be distributed to other children so they can play.