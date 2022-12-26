If you got a new phone, laptop, Echo device, or something else, what do you do with the old one? You have options to recycle and maybe get an Amazon credit.
Amazon's Second Chance program allows customers to trade in old devices. On its website, Amazon lists all of the devices on your account and their trade-in value.
A 4-year-old Kindle is worth $30. A second-generation Echo Dot is worth $5.
And you won't need to pay for shipping. Just print out a shipping label and mail it in. If it's in good working condition, you'll get a gift card for that amount added to your Amazon account.
it's better than donating those devices some other way because Amazon will ensure it's no longer connected to your Amazon account.
As for those empty shipping boxes, fill them up with things you no longer want or need. Jewelry, DVDs, games, household items, or small electronics in good condition. Go to GiveBackBox.com and print out a shipping label. Tape up the box and send in your donated items.
GiveBackBox will see that the donation goes to a local charity. GiveBackBox has partnered with charities across the country and they're especially asking for donations of LEGO toys.