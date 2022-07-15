Many Prime Day shoppers know they're going to return something they ordered before they even open the box. While Amazon makes most returns easy, there are some things you should know that cost you.
Returns of Prime member purchases sold and shipped by Amazon are free with some exceptions. All you need to do is click on your orders and choose the item you want to return.
You'll be asked for a reason. None of which are "I changed my mind." Print out a shipping label, box up the item and ship it back yourself. Or, take it to a UPS location or Kohl's department store. Read the return instructions closely. Do not put it in a box, just take it inside and let them scan a QR or barcode Amazon will email you.
If you purchased the item from a third-party seller who shipped the item, you may have 30 days to return it. But each third-party seller has its own return policy. You may be able to get a refund but you'll likely have to pay for shipping. It cost me $6 to return a $10 item.
There are items that cannot be returned. Computers after 30 days, items missing a UPC code, software programs, some jewelry, health and grocery items, and live insects.
Yes, Amazon sells live crickets, worms, and cockroaches. You've got to keep those.