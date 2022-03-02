Maybe you already know it's not a good idea to 'over share' on social media.
But here we are, playing along with something like this: "It's middle name day, if you're not afraid, drop your middle name."
Sure, you may not want to let your friends know that name because you think it's embarrassing. But there's another reason to keep this kind of information to yourself.
If a hacker, bad guy, or cyber con artist decides to target you, they may be able to use some of that information you share on Facebook to dig into your other online accounts. Here's an example: setting up a home security camera that the company asks to choose a password recovery question and answer.
Banks do this too as an extra layer of security. But look at the questions: How many of those answers can be found on your public Facebook profile?
If you're the target of a scam or hack, it'll take the con artist a little time, but if they find the answer on your Facebook profile, they can change your bank, Netflix or security system password.
If you can't resist playing along with these questions, make sure you're only sharing it with your friends. Here's another idea: Lie. When you're signing up for a new account of some kind and they ask for the answer to one of those questions: instead of giving your first-grade teacher's name, give it your second-grade teacher's name.
Sure, chances are slim you'll be a target, but the cyber bad guys are constantly searching for victims. It's their full-time job to crack into online accounts and one of the first places they search is social media.