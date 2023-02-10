Every year Americans lose nearly $1 billion to Casanova con artists, meeting someone online and sending them money.
It's one of those scams where you ask why people fall for this.
"Here's the number one thing that makes people susceptible to these attacks: it's not stupidity, it's loneliness," said cybersecurity expert Ira Winkler with the company Cys.
Winkler tells me most romance scams use the same blueprint. Meet a vulnerable person online, woo them with compliments and flirty messages, establish trust, then ask for money.
"Either to come to see them for whatever purpose. But at the end of the day, they very much want access to your information and your bank account and things like that," Winkler said.
Dating apps such as Tinder and Match.com have increased security for their users, vetting people who sign up and offering background checks.
But a scammer might quickly ask their victim to move the conversation off the dating site and to a messaging app such as "What'sApp."
If you're looking for love online, search for that person on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Scammers won't use their actual photo, so do a reverse image search of their profile picture through Google Images or the website "Tin Eye."
Winkler says you should also protect your identity. Don't use a profile photo on a dating app that you use on Facebook.
"Someone can do a reverse image search and find out theoretically where you live, where you work, who your friends are, who your relatives are, really, really quickly," Winkler said.
Scammers look for Facebook profiles of older people whose relationship status is single, figuring they might be widows and widowers who may be lonely and have a lot of money.