For the first time in history, the threat of a cyber war is just as scary as the threat of nuclear war.
The White House and cyber experts believe Russian cyber terrorists present a clear and present danger to every American.
"Everything from fuel, food, water supply, electricity," said Adam Levin, who founded CyberScout and has studied cyber terrorism since before many of us were made aware of the possibility that suddenly, everything we use and everything we rely upon, could be impacted by one country attacking us.
"Everything from manufacturing, to air travel, train travel, traffic lights. I mean, what if the traffic lights in a city just went down?"
It's happened before, Russia took down much of Ukraine's infrastructure five years ago. That attack was carried out in a tax software program that many Ukrainians used. Suddenly, computers running that software shut down, taking computer systems and networks down with them.
"You could unknowingly, unwittingly be the conduit for hackers into an organization, and that's why "shields up" means each and every one of us has to step up and bear part of the responsibility," Levin said.
Change your passwords to something stronger. Use different passwords for different accounts. Enable two-factor authentication on any program, software, or website you use, and most importantly, Levin adds:
"When someone sends you a link or an attachment, you don't immediately click or open, ask yourself, is this, it could come in something as innocent as a March Madness bracket," Levin said.
Companies invest millions of dollars in cyber security, regular people like us, not so much.
That's why many cyber security experts believe Russia could hit the U.S. by targeting citizens and remote workers.