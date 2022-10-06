This is handy. Netflix has given each genre and sub-genre secret codes that make it easier to search and browse.
If you know those secret codes, you can see every available movie in the Netflix library. Let me show you how it works: We'll search for Halloween movies. Netflix has put together a list of categories or sub-genres for Halloween. Each of these categories reveal about a dozen movies. But Netflix has hundreds of other scary movies you won't find here.
Using the secret codes, you can dive deeper into the genre of horror: Zombies, B-movies, cult movies, and foreign horror films. All you need to see those titles is the secret code.
For cult horror movies, I'll copy the secret code, and paste it into the Netflix search bar. There are dozens of movies within that genre that you'll never find on Netflix unless you search for the movie by its title. And if you don't know a movie is on Netflix, you wouldn't know to search for it.
It is a great way to find romantic comedies, movies with certain actors, or by specific directors.
And for Christmas movies, there's no better way to find something to watch you'd never know is there.
What about all the other streaming services? I recommend the Just Watch app. Select the services you subscribe to, then search for "horror movies," or whatever you feel like seeing. Just Watch will search through the titles of those services and list them for you. It won't show movies you can't watch.
So, where are the codes? It's a long list, about 27,000 of them. I've narrowed it down and I'll put them on my blog, whatthetech.tv.