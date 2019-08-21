What the Tech? Security keys
What if you could use a password with 13 characters, letters, numbers, special characters and
use a different combination for every online account you have?
And what if you could change those passwords every time you log-in. Pretty secure right? That's the idea behind security keys.
Security keys are small devices that plug into a computer or tap on the back of a phone. They use biometrics to unlock your accounts. And now, they're going to be able to work on iPhones.
Yubikeys use fingerprints to unlock email, credit card, banking or social media accounts or password managers. Just plug the device into a computer's USB port and tap the bronze button. Yubikey enters a long temporary password which will change the next time you log in.
On Android phones, it requires you just tap the key on the back of the phone where it unlocks
the account using near field communication. The forthcoming YubiKey for iPhones and iPads will use a lightning jack.
The devices work in conjunction with two-factor authentication when you have to wait to receive a
text message to login to certain websites and accounts. Google released its own security key last year.
How well do these devices work? Google two years ago started requiring all employees to use
security keys instead of one-time codes. Since then, Google says it has had no confirmed case
of an account being hacked by a phishing attempt.
You can pick up these devices for about $40, but the iPhone version of the Yubikey will cost $70.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Cutting the cord and college football
It's the question I almost always hear when talking about cutting the cable or satellite cord: can I watch football?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Google Assignments plagiarism checker
Google is helping out teachers and making it harder for students to cheat on their homework.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Honeydue
Money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about most. Where is it going? How much is left to spend? This app may be what you need.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Study gadgets
Today's students have more options to help them meet every assignment using tech gadgets that are essential for school and work.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Saving old home movies
Like a lot of people, I have dozens of old videotapes stored in boxes and on shelves in my house. But we can't watch them.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Digital detox
Could you spend a weekend at one of the most beautiful places on earth, and not take a picture?Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Deepstash
We can all use a little self-care from time to time, and inspiration is always a good thing. That's the idea behind Deepstash.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents
Here's a look at some gadgets that could give mom and dad a little piece of mindRead More »
-
What the Tech? Alarm clock apps
If you absolutely positively have to wake up on time, these apps will make sure you do.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Improving WiFi with mesh router
Mesh routers are a solution to dead zones in your home's Wifi coverage.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apps parents should know about
Hidden locker apps allow users to hide photos, videos and web searchesRead More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Preschool learning
The Montessori preschool app helps prepare young children for schoolRead More »
-
What the Tech? Helpster homework helper
Helpster is a different type of homework helper app in that it pairs students with tutors who can explain how to reach the correct answer.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Airbnb rentals
How do you know how much your spare bedroom would be worth to someone visiting your area?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Back-to-school gadgets
College students will soon be getting things packed up to go off to school. These days, students need more tech gadgets to get through the semester.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus
A little over a week after announcing their separation, actor Liam...Read More »
-
Gerard Butler accidentally flashed 400 people at wedding
In case you were wondering if Gerard Butler wears underwear under his...Read More »
-
Larry King files for divorce after nearly 22-year marriage
Larry King is seeking to end his marriage to his seventh wife.Read More »
-
Sony, Marvel fail to reach rights agreement over Spider-man
Spidey's in danger!Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Detectives: 1994 technology slowed search for serial killer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - It wasn't hard for Daytona Beach police to figure out who killed John...Read More »
-
Justice Department sues to block merger of airline IT firms
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is suing to block Sabre Corp. from buying Farelogix, a...Read More »
-
Ransomware attack hits more than 20 Texas local governments
More than 20 local governments in Texas are facing a coordinated ransomware attack, authorities...Read More »
-
Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test in Florida rain
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (AP) - Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start...Read More »
-
Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Soon, you could get fewer familiar ads following you around the internet -...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police ID victim of fatal shooting inside apartment
- Updated Rehoboth Beach commissioners approve lodging tax
- More details emerge about fundraiser for boy shot in Reading
- City Center announces plan for Downtown Allentown market
- USPS holds job fair to fill vacancies, showcase careers
- After spin-off from Novartis, Alcon reports 2nd quarter loss
- Reading Royals will skate into 2019-20 season with new look
- Chester County priest charged for allegedly stealing $98K from church
- Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
- Crews making quick work of new Wawa at The Knitting Mills