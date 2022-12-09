Everyone is waiting on deliveries. Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers.
And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, Fedex, or UPS.
Here's the scam. You get an email stating your package is delayed. And you're given a link to find out where the package is. It looks legit until you look closer. The link doesn't take you to FedEx or UPS, an email can install malware on your computer with one click.
Scammers are using text messages now to get information. Someone reported one to the FCC, a text message saying click the link to claim a package that wasn't delivered. The link takes the victim to a website that asks to confirm your identity by entering your address or account information. It might ask you to log in with your Amazon username and password. If you do, they've got it. And can order everything they want for Christmas on your credit card.
Never sign into an account through a link in a text message. Scammers can create sites with official logos to make it look like the real thing.
Be skeptical of any text message about delayed deliveries. Check for shipping updates on Amazon or anywhere else you shop.
And tell your kids. The FCC says these scams target young shoppers because they're gullible and more likely to fall for scams.