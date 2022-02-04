Walk into an electronics store and you'll be overwhelmed with TV sizes and brands.
Newer brands like TCL and Hisense, and there's Toshiba, Vizio, and Insignia. While these brands are generally a lot less expensive than LG, Samsung, and Sony, they're not always great bargains.
Consumer Reports rated manufacturers and found the most expensive brands are truly better in terms of picture quality especially on TVs, 60-inches and up.
When it comes to those acronyms, OLED is top of the line by LG and SONY. SAMSUNG's version is called a QLED. All have brighter images and a bigger range of colors and they're more expensive.
If you frequently watch sports or play video games, pay attention to the refresh rate. The higher the hertz number, the smoother the picture will be when there's fast motion.
It's generally best to buy a TV in person rather than online. You can compare prices of course online and even see how the TV will appear in your room using Amazon's augmented reality shopping tool in its app. Pick your TV and where you want to put it, and you'll get a pretty good idea of whether it fits or not. Do shop around, the sales prices for TVs can vary by hundreds of dollars.
I found this 70" LG TV for $900 at Amazon. At Best Buy, Walmart and Target, the same TV is right around $600.
And if you're happy with one brand it's a good idea to stay with it rather than buying something cheaper. If it doesn't compare well with the set you have now, you'll probably be unhappy until you upgrade again.