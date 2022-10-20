There are many reasons you might not be able to answer the phone by touching it. Maybe you have mobility issues, maybe your hands are dirty or you're washing the dishes. But Siri can answer the phone for you, and it's pretty simple to set up.
Open your iPhone settings and go to Siri and search. Make sure the "Listen for "Hey Siri" is turned on. And then, down to "announce calls."
This setting allows you to use this feature only while wearing headphones, using headphones, and car play. Or, always. Choose always.
Siri will announce who's calling. You can then say "Siri, answer the phone." And you'll be connected.
If you're not able to hold the phone up to your ear, say "Siri, answer the call on speaker." You'll be able to talk to the person calling from several feet away.
You'll also want to go back into settings and turn on "call hang up." This is new, so if you don't see it, update your phone to iOS 16.
This way, when you want to end the call just say "Siri, hang up."
Unfortunately for Android users, there isn't an option that works for every Android brand. Since each Android phone is different, you should check the accessibility settings to see if there's one for your device.