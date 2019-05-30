What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep
Teens and kids may be trying to sleep in a little longer during the summer, but they also may be staying up late with their smartphone.
No one should be all that surprised by the study by Common Sense Media, which found about one-third of teenagers are sleeping with their smartphones, maybe on the pillow or even in their hands. The study also found 36% of teenagers say they wake up in the middle of the night to check their phone.
"I think we're so used to checking our phone so many times a day, that if it's there, we tend to reach for it and check it," said neurologist and sleep expert Dr. Beth Mallow.
She said there are at least two reasons this wrecks a person's sleep. The content, whether it's a text or email or social media, is stimulating which might lead to us not being able to turn off our brains to fall asleep. The other reason is this:
"You get the bright light from the screen and that can suppress levels of melatonin," she said.
It's interesting that as bad as this report is about teenagers, parents are even worse in some respects.
About 62% of parents say their phone is within arms reach when they sleep, while 25% of parents say they wake up to check their phone at least once a night.
The study also found that over 50% of adults know they have a problem with being on their phones too much.
Mallow said teenagers and parents should try putting the phone out of reach.
"Getting the phone out of the bedroom is really, really important. It's easier said than done, but it's a really good habit to say, I'm going to put my phone to bed when I go to bed," she said.
Dr. Mallow said it isn't unusual for people to report texting someone in their sleep, or even shopping. There have been a number of reports from people who said they wake up to discover they've purchased thousands of dollars worth of items on their phone.
