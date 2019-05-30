What The Tech

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:15 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:15 AM EDT

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep

Teens and kids may be trying to sleep in a little longer during the summer, but they also may be staying up late with their smartphone.

No one should be all that surprised by the study by Common Sense Media, which found about one-third of teenagers are sleeping with their smartphones, maybe on the pillow or even in their hands. The study also found 36% of teenagers say they wake up in the middle of the night to check their phone.

"I think we're so used to checking our phone so many times a day, that if it's there, we tend to reach for it and check it," said neurologist and sleep expert Dr. Beth Mallow.

She said there are at least two reasons this wrecks a person's sleep. The content, whether it's a text or email or social media, is stimulating which might lead to us not being able to turn off our brains to fall asleep. The other reason is this:

"You get the bright light from the screen and that can suppress levels of melatonin," she said.

It's interesting that as bad as this report is about teenagers, parents are even worse in some respects.

About 62% of parents say their phone is within arms reach when they sleep, while 25% of parents say they wake up to check their phone at least once a night.

The study also found that over 50% of adults know they have a problem with being on their phones too much.

Mallow said teenagers and parents should try putting the phone out of reach.

"Getting the phone out of the bedroom is really, really important. It's easier said than done, but it's a really good habit to say, I'm going to put my phone to bed when I go to bed," she said.

Dr. Mallow said it isn't unusual for people to report texting someone in their sleep, or even shopping. There have been a number of reports from people who said they wake up to discover they've purchased thousands of dollars worth of items on their phone.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Continental US has wettest year on record
NASA via CNN

Continental US has wettest year on record

Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter
69 News

Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter

Trump praises Johnson and Farage ahead of state visit to UK
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump praises Johnson and Farage ahead of state visit to UK

Thad Cochran, longtime US senator, dies at 81
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Thad Cochran, longtime US senator, dies at 81

America's 11 most endangered historic places
Getty Images

America's 11 most endangered historic places

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks out with eye towards Roe v. Wade
Jim Young/REUTERS via CNN

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks out with eye towards Roe v. Wade

Colorado teacher adopting student in need of kidney
KDVR via CNN

Colorado teacher adopting student in need of kidney

Campground employee fired after gun pulled on black couple
CNN, WCBI

Campground employee fired after gun pulled on black couple

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer
MGN

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer

Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner
Diplo via CNN

Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner

Trump attacks Mueller, saying 'he's totally conflicted'
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump attacks Mueller, saying 'he's totally conflicted'

Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman controversy
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman controversy

Work begins on Machu Picchu's new airport, despite protests
Pexels.com

Work begins on Machu Picchu's new airport, despite protests

Greyhound buses put up for sale by UK owner
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Greyhound buses put up for sale by UK owner

World's most popular theme parks
CNNMoney

World's most popular theme parks

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep