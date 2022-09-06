There's an emergency feature many people don't know about and even those that do have never set it up. It will call 911 for you, alert your family and friends you need help, and will lead them or the police right to you.
It's called "Emergency SOS." On an iPhone quickly press the side button five times, or simultaneously hold down the side button and a volume button. When the timer hits three, the phone sounds an alarm that might scare away someone threatening you. When the timer hits zero, the phone dials the nearest 911 call center.
It'll also notify anyone in your emergency contacts that you've called for help. In Settings, select Emergency SOS. Make sure that toggle, Call with five presses is turned on. And add emergency contacts to your list. They'll receive your location on a map which will be updated if you move from that location.
The alarm sound can be turned off in settings if you'd rather have the option to call 911 without alerting anyone around you.
Emergency SOS also works on the Apple Watch by holding down the bottom side button for a few seconds. You will need to be able to swipe the slider to the right.
On an Android phone, you'll find Safety and Emergency under Settings. If not, look for it under "Advanced Features." Press the power key three times quickly to contact 911 and message your emergency contacts. Set up your emergency contacts in safety settings.
This is a feature everyone should have set up on their smartphone. Remember you can test it to make sure it works. Just hang up before the timer runs out because it will call 911.