6-year-old Emily Stout doesn't know it, but she's learning how to write computer code.
She's playing with the Osmo Coding Starter Kit on an iPad. Osmo toys have a camera that sees how kids interact with pieces or tiles. On one, each tile moves the character on the screen one space.
The goal, or challenge, is to move a character from one place to another. It's computer coding 101, and it's fun.
"Do you know how to code?" "
No. I don't think so."
"Do you know anything about coding now?"
"No." Emily just doesn't know it yet.
Osmo has games for all ages. In one game, you draw on a pad and the camera captures and then casts the drawing to a character on the screen. Emily's sister, 9-year-old Cora, uses the Coding Starter Kit to effectively write computer code to create music, one note at a time.
3-year-old Jude and brother James who's 6, play an Osmo detective game, using clues, a magnifying glass, and world maps to solve a case. The Osmo teaches problem-solving and geography. To a 3-year-old. His mom Christine, a former teacher, tells me he's learning important skills while he's just having fun.
Another popular STEM toy is the Boolean Box. Aimed specifically at young girls, it teaches how to build their own computer. The GoCube is a techy Rubik's cube that teaches them the right way to think and solve the puzzle.
There are similar toys for all ages. Just don't tell them they're educational.