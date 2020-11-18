Millions of people have cut their cable or satellite cord this year, thinking they'll save hundreds of dollars a year.
Now those same people are getting notices that streaming services are raising prices.
If you cut the cord, picking up one of the popular streaming services, guess what? Your bill is going up. Netflix increased prices about two weeks ago. Hulu Plus Live TV jacked up the price by $10 a month a few days ago. And Google hiked the price of YouTube TV to $65 a month. Fubo raised its most popular subscription to $65 a month.
Cord cutters are not happy. Some even say they're thinking of unsubscribing.
What can you get without paying for a live TV streaming service? More than you think.
Pluto, Tubi TV, IMDB, the Roku Channel are all totally free. Hundreds of TV shows and movies available using a Fire Stick, Roku, Google Chromecast or a smart TV. You'll have to sit through commercials, but you're saving money.
For live TV programming, you must get an antenna if you don't already have one. Depending on where you live, you could get dozens of free channels, including all the major networks, so you don't have to miss your favorite show or some live sports, as long as they're on one of the big four networks.
To see your favorite shows on a cable channel, like FX and A&E, you could subscribe to Hulu's base service for $6 a month. Some network shows appear on this tier just one day after airing live.
Getting sports is the holdup for many people to cancel streaming services. Though if you're an Amazon Prime member, they're broadcasting some pro sports now.
So if you really want to save money with just an antenna, Amazon Prime and a $6 a month Hulu subscription, you could save...about $700 a year, and still have something to watch.