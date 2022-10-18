Millions of people are waiting to submit applications to have some of their student debt forgiven. And anytime you have that many people applying for anything at the same time, there's bound to be glitches.
In order to make sure the process can handle those applications at once, the Department of Education is testing the process.
The department asks people who qualify to participate in a beta test of the application process. It'll give the government the opportunity to repair any problems that arise from millions of people accessing the site at the same time.
This is the application website, at studentaid.gov. It is very simple, requiring the name of the student loan borrower, social security number, date of birth, phone number, and email address. That's it.
Submitting the application ahead of the official launch doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive the debt relief sooner, as it will be processed when the website officially launches.
Student loan scams are on the uptick. They're most likely going to be through email and phone calls.
You'll know it's a scam if the message asks for upfront fees to speed up your claim, or that they have connections with the Department of Education. Filing a claim is free, and there's nothing you, nor anyone else can do, to speed up the process.
The official website should launch before the end of the month and stay open through December 2023.