While President Biden and allies are stopping tech from getting into Russia, social media is making it very difficult for Russia's state-sponsored news from getting out of Russia.
Meta is limiting information being posted by Russian news sources on Facebook and Instagram. An article I found in a Russian state-supported news app gets flagged as likely propaganda on Facebook.
YouTube is blocking the major state-supported news agencies in Russia from operating their YouTube channels. RT, or Russia Today, has many videos on its channel that you can watch here in the U.S.
But when I switched locations to the U.K. those channels are blocked or unavailable. The channels are also blocked across Europe.
News apps for those Russian state-sponsored media outlets, Sputnik and RT, still have their apps in the Google Play Store where you can read stories approved by the Russian government. Apple removed those apps from its App Store, except in Russia.
As far as messaging apps, WhatsApp is the most popular among Russian people with more than 77 million users. While it is still operating as usual in Russia, it is Meta, or a Facebook company, and Russian state media is restricted.
TikTok and Microsoft are blocking both RT and Sputnik. Netflix and Roku are refusing to carry those Russian channels.
And Apple is no longer selling iPhones, iPads, and other devices in Russia. In response, some Russian citizens are destroying Apple products. A man posted to Twitter a video of him and his son, using a hammer to destroy an iPad, saying "We don't fear you. We'll live without your nice pretty things."