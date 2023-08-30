Not long ago having cold drinks at a tailgate party required coolers and lots of ice. But this refrigerator is portable, runs on a battery, and makes ice.
The Glacier fridge from Eco Flow has two compartments, a fridge and a freezer that can go as low as 13 degrees below zero. It'll run on a battery for up to 40 hours.
This compartment makes ice. 18 cubes in about 13 minutes. It also has charging ports for phones and laptops.
It weighs about 50 pounds empty but has wheels and a handle to get it from one place to another.
Big screen TVs are more portable than ever but you'll need power. Rather than a noisy generator, battery-powered generators like the Eco Flo, Anker, and Goal Zero power stations deliver electricity quietly.
Plug the TV into a large speaker so everyone can hear. The Soundcore Motion Boom has a crazy rich bass for a portable speaker. Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip series can link together for sound in all directions.
Don't overcook because you're distracted. The Weber iGrill thermometer uses probes to get the precise temperature and sends a notification to your phone when it's done. The Meater Plus is a wireless probe that does the same thing. Set the doneness you're looking for and get a notification when it's time to take it off the grill.
I also suggest a digital meat thermometer like the Thermopen to get accurate temperature readings from multiple cuts of meat.
These tech gadgets can make your tailgate party even better than the games. Especially if your team is having a bad week.