If you're not using Waze as a GPS for the car, you're traveling wrong. Sure Apple Maps is convenient for iPhone users and has improved, but Waze is used by far more people who constantly update traffic information, hazards, and police presence.
It isn't totally hands-free and you can't make it the default GPS app on the iPhone. If you ask Siri to "give me directions to Denver, Colorado," it'll open Apple Maps and if you've deleted it, you'll be prompted to install it. But you can ask Siri to "launch Waze and give me directions to Walt Disney World."
Gas prices jump over summer holidays. To find the best price while you're tooling down the highway, the app GasBuddy is the most dependable way to find gas prices. It's widely used by other travelers and prices are generally updated daily, if not hourly.
If your internet connection gets super slow on the highway, here's a trick: turn on airplane mode for three seconds, then turn it off again. This forces the phone to search for the nearest cell tower.
Ever wonder why your phone doesn't charge very fast in the car, if at all? The USB ports in most cars are made for listening to music or connecting CarPlay. Pick up one of the chargers that plug into a cigarette lighter. These provide 4-6 amps and can charge a phone 10 times faster than a USB port. Use a brand-name charger and cable. The cheapos you see in gas stations aren't reliable, or fast, and can overheat.
The cigarette lighter isn't always easy to find these days. Also, get a very long charging cable for the people in the backseat.