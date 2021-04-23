...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...
A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an enhanced
risk for the spread of wildfires this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s this
afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.