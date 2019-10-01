What the Tech? Technology for the hard of hearing
I don't know how many times I've asked "what did she say?" while watching television. It's usually during one of those shows like "Downton Abby" or a movie with lots of special effects and a loud soundtrack. But there are other times I want to hear what's playing on TV and can't turn up the volume. Like watching a ballgame in a restaurant or someone's home, or while I'm on a treadmill at the gym.
These apps and a speaker provide solutions to those moments.
First, the speaker. The ZVOX soundbar looks like any of the other soundbars you might purchase for a television. It connects to the TV with either an HDMI cable or an audio connector. The ZVOX is different than other soundbars in that it has several different settings that somehow separate dialog from the rest of the soundtrack. Watching a movie with lots of explosions, for example, I can raise the volume of what the characters are saying and lower the volume of the explosions and music.
The ZVOX comes with a remote control for changing those settings and I've found it very helpful in understanding the actors and actresses in some shows and movies. As a soundbar, I feel it has the same high performance of some more expensive soundbars with name brands such as Vizio.
Smartphone apps are also helping people hear what they otherwise might miss. Tunity and Ava are two apps that will help someone understand what's being said even if they're in a loud room.
Tunity is a clever app that allows you to listen to any show, program or ballgame being broadcast. You simply point the camera at the TV screen and frame what's being broadcast in a small window on the phone. Tunity will search for that show or channel. You do not have to enter a time zone, channel or title, the app searches and finds it using only a frame of the video. Once it identifies the channel you're watching, it begins streaming the audio from that program. I tried it while watching a ballgame on TV that was being televised live. The app searched for and found the game in a matter of seconds and the audio began playing on my phone. It was pretty close to being synced up all on its own but you can tweak it a few frames to get it just right. Now when I'm watching the game at a restaurant or at a friend's house, I can use the Tunity app to get the audio on my phone and listen to it through an earbud.
Another app is incredibly useful for people with serious hearing loss. Ava manages to listen to a conversation and convert the audio into text. I was in a crowded coffee shop one day trying to have a conversation. Neither of us could hear each other so I opened the Ava app and placed the phone on the table. As we talked, Ava converted what it heard to text and scrolled it on the screen like closed captioning you see on television. What's more, the Ava app can interpret from one language to another. My friend spoke Spanish but it appeared on my phone in English. Again, this was in real-time so neither of us had to wait to respond to what was being said. If both people have the app on their phone the dialog is displayed along with the name of the person speaking.
You don't need to have some level of hearing loss to appreciate these apps and the soundbar. They can be used in many situations when the world seems just a little too loud.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Technology for the hard of hearing
These apps and gadgets can help in many situations when the world seems just a little too loud.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Kitchen Stories
There may be as many cooking apps to choose from as there are any other category. Kitchen Stories is a cooking and recipe app that's a little different.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Amazon Vine Voice reviews
Trusting reviews on Amazon has been a tricky thing since the early days of online shopping.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Buying and selling an old iPhone
If you are going to sell it or trade it in for a new phone, make sure you erase everything that's on it.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Kik app shutting down
In a surprising move to many, the developers of the messaging app Kik is shutting it down.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Amazon Music HD
If you listen to music by streaming it from Apple, Spotify, Pandora or Amazon, there's good news: Amazon can now stream music in ultra high definition.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Scholly app helps connect students with scholarships
There are thousands of scholarships available and one app can help you find them.Read More »
-
What the Tech? iOS update
Apple's new operating system, iOS 13, was released Thursday and if you've been dying to install it, wait.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Sign in with Apple
It isn't as exciting as the other new iOS 13 features but it may be the most important step Apple has taken to help save us from ourselves.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple Arcade
Apple is releasing a new program where kids or anyone can play unlimited games on their phones for just $5 a month.Read More »
-
What the Tech? 'Zombie' apps
How many apps do you have on your smartphone? Probably more than you think. Big deal, you think? What's the harm?Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: JustWatch
One of the greatest things about streaming content is having choices, but it's almost impossible finding something to watch.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Antenna scams
Antenna manufacturers from China are making impossible claims hoping to up-sell cord-cutters wanting to get free TV.Read More »
-
What the Tech? What's in iOS 13?
iOS 13 will be released September 19, and it has a couple of changes you may like.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Apple unveils new iPhones and more
Are the new iPhones all that much better than the older iPhones? That's the question we find ourselves asking every fall.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Notable deaths of 2019
Click through to see which notable entertainers, athletes, politicians...Read More »
-
Meghan receives dungarees for Archie on Johannesburg visit
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited a Johannesburg art studio on...Read More »
-
Saudi Arabia under spotlight in Frontline, HBO documentaries
Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, appeared on "60...Read More »
-
Celebrities with October birthdays
Wondering which celebrities will be partying on your special day this...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
EU court: 'Active consent' required for cookie storage
BERLIN (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that website operators must secure...Read More »
-
Engineer admits hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the...Read More »
-
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book out next week
NEW YORK (AP) - The whistleblower at Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm linked to using...Read More »
-
UK's Johnson denies any wrongdoing in ties with US tech exec
LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied wrongdoing Sunday over his links to an...Read More »
-
Cars taken from African leader's son worth $18.5M at auction
GENEVA (AP) - An auction house in Switzerland is set to sell 25 luxury cars including Ferraris,...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies
- Updated Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape
- 7-year-old Kaya helps save the planet
- Fire at abandoned building in East Stroudsburg under investigation
- Police seek suspect in Pottstown bank robbery
- Updated Exeter explores options for township-owned country club
- Updated Reading's 2020 budget proposal calls for property tax hike
- Owner of lab company with location in Lehigh Valley accused of defrauding Medicare
- History's Headlines: A township called Hope
- Positive Parenting: How to improve kids' moods?