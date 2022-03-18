I nearly fell for this scam because it looked so real. A text message, the Better Business Bureau warns, you could get if you haven't already.
Here it is. A text message from a young woman who hopes you believe she's got the wrong number. it says "ya forgot 2 text last night after the bar. (I really hoped we would have a fun night last nite)."
It's tempting to text back "wrong number." if you respond, the scammer starts chatting you up, apologizes for their wrong number, and attempts to sweet talk you into a longer conversation.
It's a combination catfishing scam where someone pretends to be someone else, and a smishing scam, to lure you into sharing account information or installing malware.
It's a more effective scam than these fake texts asking you to click a link because it's perfectly reasonable to get a text from the wrong number.
I played along for a bit with this texter who thought they'd sent a message to someone about a Porsche they ordered. When I responded that they had the wrong number, they said I seemed nice and wanted to know where I lived. Another friend received a text from someone asking if they were the person they met on a walking trail and they must have entered the wrong number.
if you continue with the conversation, they'll ask for your name and where you live. They already have your phone number of course. They could try to meet or exchange photos. Whatever their end-game is, you don't want to be part of it.
Teenagers are likely to fall for this type of scam, so warn them. They'll never tell you until the scam goes too far.