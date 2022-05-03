I suppose most of us do this. Put our phone on charge right when we go to bed. It's convenient because your battery will be fully charged when you wake up. But It can damage the battery. Here's why.
Most batteries' lifespan is measured in charge cycles. Apple says its iPhone batteries have about 500 charging cycles before you notice a big difference. If you charge it when it hits 50%, that's half a charge. The next time will make a full charge. That's true for other phones because they all use the same battery technology.
Overnight a phone stops charging when it hits 100%. At some point, it'll drop to 99% and then charge again. This is called 'battery trickle'. Over time, theoretically, it'll make up a few charge cycles.
iPhones have a feature to prevent battery trickle by learning when you go to sleep and when you wake up. My phone charged to 80% about an hour after I put it on charge at bedtime. Between 4 and 5 a.m., just before I woke up, it finished the charge to 100%.
You should check to make sure this is turned on in the battery settings.
Android phones do not have this feature but you can turn on "battery optimization," which closes programs you're not using. iPads don't have the feature either. So battery trickle affects those devices.
So, best practice? Charge your phone to 100% before going to bed and do not keep it on charge overnight.
The fact is, if you're upgrading your phone every two years, charge it however you like. Chances are you won't notice much of a difference before you get a new phone.