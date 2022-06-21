You leave work and see that your phone is down to 5%. So you plug it into one of the USB ports. After 30 minutes or so, you get home and your phone is only at 8%. Why in the name of Steve Jobs doesn't it charge faster?
Here's why: most USB ports in cars are not phone chargers. They're inputs so you can plug your phone or flash drive into the car's entertainment system to listen to music or use Apple Car Play or Android Auto. With a few exceptions, these don't provide enough power to charge a phone. It might not even keep a phone from running down the battery if you're streaming music.
Instead of using those USB ports, pick up an adapter that plugs into the cigarette lighter. These have 4-5 amps and will charge a phone 10-20 times faster than a USB port.
Here's something else: stay away from those cheap car chargers you see at gas stations or drug stores. Those charging cables and plugs aren't made well. Some have even caught fire when left plugged into an outlet. If you charge your phone in the car, it's best to use a brand-name charging cable and car charger that fits into the cigarette lighter. The phone's battery will last longer in the long run.