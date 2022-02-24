It isn't the end of the world as we know it, but it is the end of time according to computer programs and systems. Set to happen in approximately 16 years from now.
"The year 2038 bug comes from the fact that many computer systems count time by counting seconds since the first of January 1970," said Mikko Hypponen, a leader in global cyber security.
He explains from his home in Helsinki that when early programmers built the Unix system, which many programs run on, they used a code with a time limit.
"And the counter has a limit of 2.1 billion seconds that we will be reaching the upper limits in the year 2038, on the 19th of January," Hypponen said.
To be precise, it happens at 3:14 AM and 7 seconds.
"If we don't fix it, we run the risk of undefined problems," he said.
It poses an even bigger threat than Y2K because unlike life in the year 1999, everything today is connected to the internet. Flight navigation, postal service operations, supermarkets, "banks and ATMs, the power grid, and water distribution," Hypponen said.
Broadcast television?
"Broadcast television unfortunately is very much vulnerable and has to be fixed," he said.
We won't truly know what's going to happen until it happens. At precisely 3:14 and 7 seconds into January 19, 2038.
"I'm quite confident that we won't be able to find and fix all the bugs," he said.
Next time, I'll take a look at what's being done, and whether programmers will run out of time before the computers do.