You can spend the entire week at the Consumer Electronics Show visiting the big exhibits, but if you want to find exciting innovations in technologies, it's best to come to smaller booths.
One company makes closed-captioning badges.
"Now, you can see what I'm saying and this helps with the communication from patient to doctor or patient to nurse. Now it also will translate into 40 languages," said ANSSill CEO Dae Sung Rhee.
The ANSSill mattress uses air and 14 million strings to make sleeping more comfortable. A connected app customizes what's best for the sleeper.
"It's going to analyze and tell if you're sleeping on your back, or your belly, or your left side or right-hand side. Depending on that, it's going to automatically adjust the firmness," Rhee said.
I played games with a haptic vest in virtual reality to feel body blows and kickbacks from guns. I tried on shoes that practically lace themselves, no bending over. I got a temporary tattoo in two seconds.
There were self-tinting sunglasses that play music, a live game show where the host is a hologram, and I brushed my teeth. Every one of them, all at once with the YBrush.
The toothbrush has 35,000 bristles. So you don't have to spend two minutes brushing your teeth, who does that? The Y-Brush takes 30 seconds.
"Here you spend at least five seconds on every side, so in fact, less time, we spend more in terms of brushing," said Benjamin Cohen said, explaining how the Y-Brush works.
Now that CES 2023 is over these companies return home, back to the drawing board to come up with new products for next year.