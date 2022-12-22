Someone's getting an iPhone this Christmas. If it's already wrapped and under the tree, grab it and unwrap it or, they'll spend all morning trying to get it to work.
What happens if they open an iPhone? They'll have to set it up by connecting to the internet, Apple's servers, and perhaps your wireless carrier. That always takes time but on Christmas mornings, tens of thousands of other people will be doing the same thing, so downloads can take longer.
Activating a new phone is fairly simple. With an iPhone just place the new phone next to the old one and follow the steps.
PlayStations and XBoxes take a good bit of time, too. Even if you give them a game on a disc, they'll still have to download software updates from Sony or Microsoft. These are huge files and with everyone else setting up their games, it can take a long time. Hours, even.
And if several people in your house will be activating and downloading at the same time, it'll take even longer because your internet service and WiFi won't have enough bandwidth to handle all of that internet traffic.
This goes for other electronics as well, tablets, Apple watches, and AirPods. If it requires an internet connection, just for setting up the device, it's going to take longer on Christmas day than any other day of the year. And a reminder to charge those devices, especially hand-held video game controllers, otherwise they'll be tied to a cable trying to play the game they just got as a gift.