The year 2038 problem is 16 years in the future, but the threat can already be seen. Take out your own smartphone. Open Settings and try to change the date on the calendar to the year 2038.
You can't because a math glitch prevents many computers to see past 2037. The countdown is on, and the counter hits 0 on January 19, 2038 at 3:14 a.m., at which time computers will re-set their clocks to December 1901.
"If we don't fix it, we run the risk of undefined problems. Systems will fail in ways that we don't fully understand," said Mikko Hypponen, a pre-eminent expert on global cyber security.
He told me the 2038 problem could affect more computer systems than the threat of Y2K. But computer programmers have been working on a solution for over a decade.
"Many of the fixes that need to be done have already been done. But since some of the problems are already showcasing themselves, this is something we have to take seriously," Hypponen said.
A more immediate threat to the U.S. cyberspace is Russia's "digital army."
Is there a potential for a cyber Pearl Harbor?
"The most useful thing an attacker can do over the internet is to typically not shut down the internet or shut down or destroy systems. In most cases, it is much better for the attacker to use connectivity for spying or intelligence gathering than to just shut down the system," Hypponen said.
Of course, there are other cyberattacks and the Department of Homeland Security urges Americans to be aware Russia may attack with misinformation and disinformation cyber attacks, spread through social media.