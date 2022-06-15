Don't be surprised if your phone spontaneously plays Bananarama's "Cruel Summer."
Nothing damages the phone like hot weather and water. Like if you forget it in the car. It doesn't take long before the heat damages the phone. Permanently.
I left an iPhone in the car for just 30 minutes and came back to this screen. The phone is too hot to use. So what do you do? Better yet, what should you not do?
First, get it out of the heat. Bring it inside, and set it aside. Don't put it on charge. Apple warns that will cause it to heat up even more. Remove the case and put it someplace away from a window and let it reach room temperature. When it turns back on turn it off for an hour or so.
How hot is too hot? Apple says the operating temperature for devices is between 32 and 95 degrees. So just using the phone outside for a long period of time can permanently damage the battery.
If you're going to be outside for a while, turn off notifications and location services.
Wait to post photos or play games. Keep it away from direct sunlight. Even if you've got the AC on in your car, don't let it sit on the dash or car seat.
A water splash from the pool can also damage the phone if water gets inside. If a drop passes through the speaker there's a quick trick to eject it. It's a shortcut named "Water Eject." You'll need to add it by going to shortcuts and searching for Water Eject. Add it to your shortcuts. If your phone gets wet... "Hey Siri, eject water."
Follow the prompts and the speakers will play a tone that's strong enough to eject any drops. It's similar to how the Apple Watch ejects water when you take it swimming. And it works.