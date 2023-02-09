Buying a new TV is confusing. Sure, prices are low, but if you walk into an electronics store you're going to be met with 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED, and ULED. What does it all mean?
4K is the norm now and plenty of pixels for most unless you're building a home theater.
What's more important is how those pixels work. QLED TVs have a bright, vivid, and saturated color picture. They're best for rooms with a lot of light.
Dalton Rigby of Electronics Express says OLED TVs on the other hand has the best true colors of any TV ever.
"It has over 8 million individual pixels that turn on and turn off to create that backlight. They call them self-lit pixels," Rigby said.
Night scenes look better on an OLED TV. But, Rigby says an OLED TV might not be best depending on where you want to put it.
"There's going to be a lot of glare. It's going to be noticeable on the screen if, say for instance, you're going to put it in a sunroom or something and OLED would not do very well," Rigby said.
Everyone wants a big screen, but a 70-85 inch TV may be overkill in small rooms. While it's personal preference, experts say if you sit less than 8 feet away from the TV, you probably only need a 60" screen.
"If you have a big living room with vaulted ceilings. 85" could be absolutely perfect," Rigby said.
The last thing to consider is frame rate. If you're a gamer or watch sports, the higher the hertz, the better the experience.
"On 120 hertz, it's going to look fluid, it's going to look fast-paced, it's going to be seamless, almost," Rigby said.
The Super Bowl isn't the only reason for big discounts on TVs. Manufacturers introduced their new TVs last month at CES, so electronics stores put the 2022 models at a discount to make room for the 2023 TVs.