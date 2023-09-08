Before handing over $100 or more each month for internet, you should find out what you need.
That can be confusing. It depends not just on how many devices are using the internet or WiFi, but on what those devices are doing and how many are connected at the same time.
Browsing the internet or Facebook uses about 5 megabytes continuously. Sending an email is about 1 megabyte each. Streaming YouTube, Netflix, or another service in standard definition will use 5 megabytes, but if it's high definition it'll require 10 megabytes.
If you're streaming 4K content, that's a whopping 35 megabytes. So if 2 TVs stream in 4K at the same time, that's at least 70 mbs.
A Zoom or video call needs 10 megabytes per second, and online video games use 25. All those Alexa devices and security cameras? They don't use much, but it does add up.
If only two people are in your household, an internet plan of 100 megabytes per second is probably fine. But 4 people, all streaming, or watching YouTube on their phone and playing video games, that will add up to over 100 megabytes, and your dollar and speed are gone.
What happens when those 100 megabytes are used? Games pause, Netflix doesn't play smoothly. Run a speed test. If you're not getting what you pay for, contact your internet provider.