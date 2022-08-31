An interactive map showing cyber attacks may not be 100% accurate, but it is an excellent representation of the number of cyber attacks by bad actors around the world. And according to the FBI, they've never been more successful.
According to the FBI, there were nearly 850,000 reports of cyber attacks in 2021, scamming Americans out of their money and safety.
Listen to this scam: the bad guy downloads a photo of the CEO and then invites employees to a meeting over Zoom. Using that photo he says there's a problem with his microphone. He then instructs an employee to initiate a wire transfer to a bogus company. It happened last year in Memphis when an employee wired nearly $200,000 to an account in Nigeria.
And there's this one:
"Okay, there is a white box I need you to type..." Someone claiming to be from tech support or Amazon calls and asks the victim to type a command on their computer.
How to protect yourself and your company: follow up on any directive for wire transfers by calling the supervisor on the phone.
Don't click links in emails you're not expecting. Call the sender and ask before you open it.
Don't follow directions from someone asking you to type anything on your computer.
Remember, anyone can disguise their identity online. Even if they send a photo, they may not be who they say they are.
This may be elementary to some of us, but attacks are happening around the clock. The FBI says it's averaging over 2,000 complaints every day.