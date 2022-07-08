You can't go by reviewers from "Verified Purchases" anymore. Nearly all reviews are labeled "verified purchase." You need to know how the scam operates and what to look for to spot the fakes.
You already know companies buy fake reviews from websites. One promises that for $200 you get 10 glowing fake reviews for your product, complete with the "verified purchase" label and a customer photo. Some companies give away products in exchange for a positive review. They'll find someone to purchase the item with the promise that when they leave a good review, the brand reimburses the cost of the item.
Sellers also send a request to people who purchase the item to leave a positive review.
If you're going by reviews, pay the most attention to the 3-4 stars' reviews.
Amazon Vine reviews are by shoppers who receive the products for free in exchange for a review. While they're supposed to be honest, some might feel obligated to leave positive reviews for free items.
Look for reviews that are reasonably long. Short reviews with 5-stars and "great product," or "very nice," are suspicious, and so are reviews with terrible grammar.
Check the date of the reviews. A fitness tracker has 74 five-star review, all posted on the same day. Brands that buy fake reviews will usually have them posted near the same time.
To its credit, Amazon is cracking down on fake reviews, removing millions of them, suing companies selling them, and banning brands using them.
And by the way, it isn't just Amazon. All online retailers have their own fake review problems.