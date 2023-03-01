Many iPhone users rely on Face ID as an extra layer of security. When paying for something with Apple Pay, or moving money around in a bank, credit card, or Venmo, they have to look at their phone for biometric data. But Face ID isn't as secure as you think it is because someone else can add their Face ID to your phone.
Apple allows users to set up an "Alternate Face ID." It's supposed to help people log in wearing sunglasses. Will it work if someone else sets up an alternate Face ID on your phone? I tested this out, adding my face to my son's phone. His phone accepted my biometric data and I could unlock his phone just by looking at it.
But we look something alike. So my wife tried adding her face to my phone. And, "It unlocked."
In seconds, a thief armed with your phone and passcode can add their Face ID and transfer money from any account you have to their account.
So what can you do to protect yourself and everything on your phone?
Make sure Find My is turned on. Apple requires the Apple ID password to turn off Find My. You'll be able to track the phone with another device, lock it, and even erase everything.
You should already have a 6-digit passcode. If it's only four numbers, change your passcode in settings.
Apple gives you the option to use an alphanumeric passcode which is more like a password.
Police confirm there's been an increase in reported crimes where victims have their phone stolen by someone snooping over their shoulder to gain their passcode when they unlock it.
So protect the passcode. This is a crime of opportunity, so make sure when you enter your passcode that no one is looking.