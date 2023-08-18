Everything in your home that connects to the internet is eating up just a little bit of the speed of your WiFi network, from Alexa devices to doorbells to big-screen TVs. If you're not getting the speed that you need there are a few things you can do to improve your WiFi.
First, it might not be your WiFi but your modem and internet provider. Check there first. Connect a computer to the modem using an Ethernet cable, then go to speedtest.net. See if it matches what you're paying. If it's slower, contact your provider.
Place your WiFi router as close to the middle of the house as possible, away from other appliances that can cause interference.
Next, check the WiFi signal of the router by connecting to WiFi on a phone and run the speed test again. Do this in several rooms of the house. If the test shows slower speeds, the router may be to blame. WiFi technology has improved drastically the past few years so if you're using a router that's five years old or older, you may need to upgrade.
If you haven't already done it, download the app for your router. You can see all of the devices connected to it and shares the signal.
The app also controls updates. Make sure your router has the latest software, not just for speed, but regular security updates.
You may want to pick up a mesh network of routers. You place these around the house and they improve the signal in areas and rooms. WiFi extenders work well too and are relatively inexpensive.
And there's a common mistake in putting these extenders in the room you need faster internet. Instead, place them about halfway between the router and the room that needs faster WiFi. You'll probably notice a change.