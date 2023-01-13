If you've ever planned a trip or compared prices from some of the popular online travel sites, you've probably noticed they all have about the same prices and offers. That's because most of them are owned by the same company.
Expedia owns Travelocity, Hotwire, Orbitz, Trivago, hotels.com, VRBO and others. They're not competitors. So prices are either exactly the same or within a few dollars of each other.
So if you shop one, you shop them all.
Instead of going directly to one of those websites, I suggest checking out Google Travel, which will not only compare them all in one place, but you can sign up for alerts when prices drop. It also has lots of tips, recommendations and reviews from travelers.
Hopper is a website that offers discounts that others don't. Those discounts can go fast. If you see a big price difference between any of these travel websites, read the fine print. Some of those discounts are offered under a no-cancellation policy. If you're looking to score points with a credit card or through airlines, make sure you check there. Some airlines offer thousands of extra points by booking through them.
And before booking anywhere, it's a good idea to check with the hotel or airline directly. Some hotels, like for this recent trip to Las Vegas, it offered to match the lowest price I found online.
If it's a big family vacation to Disney or another resort, it's always a good idea to check with a local travel agency. They may have access to special deals you can't find online. Plan ahead and do your homework, so the only way you get burned on your vacation is by not using enough sunscreen.