If you don't like the idea of your kids endlessly scrolling TikTok or Instagram, here's something you can do. Turn off cellular where they have no internet connection. They can still be entertained.
There are plenty of educational apps to choose from. Another great option is a digital coloring book. One of my favorites is April Coloring. It's more like paint by numbers with your finger. The free version gives you a few pictures but there are really annoying ads. So many ads and they're all loud. A subscription for endless coloring and no ads is $9 a month. April Coloring isn't just for young kids. It's a relaxing way to pass the time for anyone.
If they're going to be watching movies or shows on a tablet or phone, download what they want to watch ahead of time. You can download movies and shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime. This is especially helpful if you have a base Netflix plan with limited screens and because internet connections can be iffy when traveling down the highway.
Download books they pick out ahead of time using the Libby app. The app makes available titles from public libraries that you can check out for two weeks for free. They can read books in the Libby app or with the Kindle app.
You need to find a place with free WiFi, and open Facebook. Under settings and privacy, there's a "Find WiFi" tab.
There used to be a few travel apps to help you find clean restrooms on your route. Most of those are gone. But there are other options. Starbucks generally keeps its restrooms very clean, and the Starbucks app will show you the nearest location.
The GasBuddy app will help you find the lowest gas prices around but also has some information on each station. They are showing their amenities and reviews of their cleanliness.
And if you've traveled with kids before, you probably don't need to be reminded to remember their headphones.