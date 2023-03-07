The other day I heard a mom say her kids can't use TikTok because she deleted the app from their phones. Her daughter looked at me as if to say, "isn't she adorable, being all mom-like?"
Your kids may hate me for telling you this, but deleting an app isn't going to stop them.
For one thing, they don't need the app. They simply open TikTok's website, tiktok.com, in a smartphone browser. If the child or teenager has a smartphone with the internet, they can access Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and Twitch from a browser and can use incognito mode to hide their tracks. You won't be able to see what they're doing.
Even if you use the built-in screen time settings, it won't limit time spent on websites they visit in incognito mode.
They can also disguise apps to appear as something else on their screen. For Android phones, there are dozens of apps that do this. On iPhones, they can replace the app icon and name using shortcuts.
Instructional videos are all over TikTok. So are videos showing kids how to hide apps from the home screen. On an iPhone, they can tap on the icon to get the shaky look. Tap delete for the option to hide it from the home screen.
They can also hide entire pages of apps by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the screen.
I found something else very interesting. A feature for both iPhone and Android devices aimed at keeping your kids safe is actually being used by kids to secretly visit websites even if their parents blocked them.
We'll discuss that next time.